Where can Americans travel in Europe? Check out this country-by-country guide

We have compiled information on countries that are now open to U.S. visitors. For more details and additional countries, please click on the map below to access global Covid-entry information provided by Sherpa.

As the regulations and details are shifting, it bears repeating that advisors should stay abreast of the rules by visiting the CDC website, Reopen Europe and individual U.S. embassy and tourist office websites.

Travel to Albania

A daily curfew is in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. This includes bars, restaurants, fast food and other similar activities, except for delivery services. Disregarding the restriction may result in a fine up to 700,000 lek (about $7,000). Effective Sept. 6, all passengers ages 6 and up who transit or apply to enter the Republic of Albania must meet one of the following requirements:

• Submit a vaccine passport where the date of the full vaccination is no later than two weeks from the date of entry into Albania.

• Have a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test within 48 hours.

• Provide documentation from a licensed healthcare provider of having recovered from Covid-19 in the six months preceding travel.

Travel to Austria

In Austria to be fully vaccinated means being vaccinated with a booster shot, which is required to avoid testing or quarantine requirements. Vaccination with no booster means travelers must present proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR or NAAT test, as well as complete a pre-travel registration. Unvaccinated travelers must complete a pre-travel registration and present a negative PCR/NAAT test. Unvaccinated travelers are still prohibited from entering hospitality, cultural venues, ski resorts, etc. All businesses, including restaurants and bars, must close by 10 p.m.

Travel to Belgium

U.S. residents may travel to Belgium without an essential travel certificate if they can present a valid vaccination certificate. If they do not have a valid vaccination certificate, they will not be permitted to enter Belgium for non-essential travel.

All passengers, regardless of means of transportation, must complete the passenger locator form no earlier than 48 hours before arriving in Belgium. A Covid-19 test is mandatory upon arrival from the U.S. and the traveler should remain in quarantine until the negative result comes in.

Travel to Croatia

U.S. travelers are permitted into Croatia, provided they meet specific requirements. These include:

• A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours, or a rapid test not older than 48 hours

• A certificate of vaccination

• Perform PCR testing or rapid antigen testing immediately upon arrival with the obligation to self-isolate until receiving a negative test. If testing cannot be performed, the person must isolate for a period of 10 days

• Proof of booked or paid accommodation or ownership of a home or a vessel when entering Croatia.

• Completion of the Enter Croatia web form.

Travel to Cyprus

All Cyprus passengers, regardless of country of departure or vaccination status, must present a negative PCR test result taken within the past 48 hours. In addition, upon arrival, they will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test at their own cost and self-isolate, either at home or their hotel, until the results are out. Those who test positive are subject to quarantine at a government-designated hotel for 14 days and must complete a negative PCR test prior to release.

Travel to the Czech Republic

Only fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. are allowed to travel to the Czech Republic. All travelers will have to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours or less prior to travel. The requirement applies to vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from Covid within the last six months.

Travel to Denmark

There are no longer Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark for fully vaccinated visitors. Private businesses and cultural institutions may continue to have requirements for face coverings and proof of vaccination. Testing and quarantine requirements may still apply to those who are not fully vaccinated.

Travel to Finland

Those arriving in Finland are required to present a certificate of having received full vaccine course at least seven days prior to entry or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 less than six months prior to entry, and a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued less than 48 hours prior to entry. Persons arriving from outside the EU and the Schengen area who have received a complete series of vaccinations are required to present a negative Covid-19 test result of less than 48 hours as a condition of entry. Updated Jan. 20.

Travel to France

France welcomes fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. Travelers need proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test, and a sworn statement that they do not have symptoms of Covid, nor contact with someone with a confirmed case of Covid. A booster dose is not required to be considered fully vaccinated.

Travel to Germany

Germany has announced a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated people are banned from entering all but essential businesses. Bars and nightclubs are shut down in areas with an incidence rate above 350 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over one week.

In Germany, the U.S. is considered a high-risk country for Covid-19. People older than age 12 must be fully vaccinated. If not, they must have an essential reason for visiting. Travelers who are fully vaccinated must fill out a digital registration upon entry and carry the confirmation with them. The confirmation will be checked by the airline and possibly the Federal Police. Travelers older than 12 years of age must carry with them a proof of full vaccination. This proof must be uploaded via the travel portal.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRAVEL GUIDE TO EUROPE ON TRAVEL WEEKLY







Comments

comments