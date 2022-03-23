When do the Easter holidays start in Yucatán? All you need to know

As each year Holy Week changes its date due to the fact that it is a religious celebration, there may be confusion about when the Holy Week holidays begin, either to comply with religious rites or to take a break.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Holy Week has the characteristic that each year its date changes depending on the lunar phases, so this year 2022 begins on Sunday, April 10, with the so-called Palm Sunday and ends on Sunday, April 17, with Resurrection Sunday.

Holy Week is celebrated on the first Sunday of the full moon after the spring equinox, which this year occurred on Sunday, March 20.

Lent – Easter period 2022:

Ash Wednesday March 2

Palm Sunday April 10

Holy Thursday April 14

Good Friday April 15

Saturday of Glory April 16

Easter Sunday April 17

Stations of the Cross of Acanceh

In 2022, the traditional Way of the Cross of Acanceh will take place outside the church of his town, and not behind closed doors as it has been carried out in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Unlike 2020 and 2021, this year the number of actors who will participate in the performance will increase, going from 25 to 40, and a total of 60 people including the organizers.

With the support of the Acanceh City Council, the route will be defined in the first square of the municipality, instead of traveling a kilometer, as was customary year after year.

This year they will stage the biblical passages of Palm Sunday, Thursday of the Washing of Feet and the Last Supper, and on Good Friday the Crucifixion of Jesus.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments