Watch out for Electrical Storms in Yucatán

Given the presence of electrical storms during Thursday in the state, the population is asked to take precautions.
(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- In the early hours of this day there have been moderate to heavy rains with electrical activity on the western coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as in Celestún.
It was indicated that these conditions may continue for the next few hours.
The UADY meteorologist, Juan Vázquez Montalvo, explained that it is not necessary for there to be rain to be exposed to someone being struck by lightning, “just enough that there are storm clouds.”
Given this, he stated that at the moment the thunder is heard, the most advisable thing is to take shelter.
He indicated that in Yucatan, every year three to five people are affected by lightning.
