Visit Coba Cenotes and Archaeological Site

Coba is a tranquil town located only a 1-hour drive from the busier Tulum. It’s mainly popular for the spectacular Mayan ruins scattered around a lush tropical jungle.
People usually get there for a day to visit the ruins and maybe get some lunch in one of the local restaurants around the lagoon.
However, it is worth spending the night and enjoying the simplicity of this tranquil town and all it has to offer.
If you are staying in Tulum and you just want to take a quick tour, visiting the Coba Cenotes and ruins make a great full-day trip from Tulum. And you can either choose between a DIY trip or you can join a tour but we will talk about it later in this post.
The most important thing here is that you will include Coba cenotes in your Tulum Itinerary.
As you will see from the pictures, Coba cenotes are just spectacular and provide the perfect place to relax and swim in their crystal clear waters after a trip to the Mayan ruins. What’s more, you can visit all of them in a single day because they are all close to each other.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON LET’S TRAVEL TO MEXICO
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican actress Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault spotted at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week with their daughters
The Pinaults rocked a dark color.
-
Visit Casa Cenote Tulum (Cenote Manatí)
The Riviera Maya is indeed full.
-
Chichen Itza, Cenote & Valladolid All-Inclusive Tour 2022
The Yucatan Peninsula offers visitors a.
-
Outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spark democracy’s global comeback (Opinion)
Staying true to his trademark journalistic.
-
International Women’s Day in Mérida will be celebrated with art exhibitions
International Women’s Day will be full.
-
Bad Bunny makes his film debut alongside Brad Pitt
Months after starting his first stadium.
-
Mexico City expects a long day today, March 8th
Last September, in the middle of.
-
Since 2005, “Día de la Familia” is celebrated in Mexico on March 7
Gobierno de México.- The International Day.
-
Michelin Guide suspends activities in Russia
The Michelin Guide. the French food.
-
Lady Gaga announces 14 performances in stadiums across the globe
Lady Gaga announced Monday, March 7th, that.
Leave a Comment