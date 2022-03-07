Vila and AMLO supervise Maya Train Project progress

As part of his tour of the southeast to supervise the works of the Maya Train, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to Yucatán and together with the governor Mauricio Vila, analyzed the progress of the construction works. As we all know, the Maya Train is one of the priority projects of his administration.

“Today we had one more teamwork meeting with President López Obrador, to follow up on the progress of the Mayan Train and other projects that we are carrying out in conjunction with the Mexican government, for the benefit of the Yucatecans,” Governor Vila Dosal wrote in his Twitter account.

A day earlier, the federal executive reported that this weekend he would tour the south, on a supervision tour of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, to assess the progress of the Mayan Train. Tomorrow night he will return to Mexico City.

President López Obrador specified that he will not carry out official activities during his work tour of the Southeast.

