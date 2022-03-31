Vehicle burns to ashes in Mulchechen, Yucatán

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police and the SSP Fire Department managed to control the fire that started in a vehicle on Monday, March 28th, in the streets of this municipality.
(TYT) Kanasín, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- According to the report, the Sonic brand unit with Yucatan license plate number ZCT 086 A caught fire for no apparent reason on Calle 43 (between 38 and 40) of the Mulchechén II neighborhood in Kanasin, Yucatan.
Agents from the Kanasín Police and Fire Department arrived at the scene to control the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
April 2: World Autism Awareness Day will be commemorated in Yucatán
Within the framework of World Autism.
-
Drug bust in Mérida’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood
For his participation in crimes against.
-
Yucatan attracts interest from Egypt to establish exchange and cooperation ties
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the.
-
50 meters of the Yucalpetén pier collapse
About 50 meters from the fishing.
-
Security is the main attraction to buying a house in Mérida
Among the types of housing most.
-
Man stoned to death in the streets of Ticul Yucatán
The Municipal Police of Ticul received.
-
Two fishermen are rescued in Campeche after 6 days stranded at sea
In Campeche, two fishermen were lost.
-
On April 4, the new office of the SRE will begin to operate in Mérida
The new offices of the Ministry.
-
Local small construction companies totally left out of the Maya Train Project
The execution of the work, in.
-
More than 2 thousand boats are expected to sail during Holy Week off the coasts of Yucatan
Maritime traffic is expected to reach.
Leave a Comment