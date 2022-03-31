Vehicle burns to ashes in Mulchechen, Yucatán

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police and the SSP Fire Department managed to control the fire that started in a vehicle on Monday, March 28th, in the streets of this municipality.

(TYT) Kanasín, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- According to the report, the Sonic brand unit with Yucatan license plate number ZCT 086 A caught fire for no apparent reason on Calle 43 (between 38 and 40) of the Mulchechén II neighborhood in Kanasin, Yucatan.

Agents from the Kanasín Police and Fire Department arrived at the scene to control the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

