Valladolid celebrates “Queso de Bola” National Fair

With the aim of celebrating the gastronomy of Yucatán and its municipalities, from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27, a new edition of the National Ball Cheese Festival was held, in which visitors enjoyed the flavors and colors of various typical regional dishes.

Ayuntamiento de Valladolid (March 2, 2022).-The event organized by Yucatán Foodie & Travel and its president Alberto Lavalle, in collaboration with the Valladolid Restaurant Association, ARVAY AC, and the participation of various sponsors, had a capacity of 17,500 people and an economic benefit of 4.2 million pesos.

The culinary festival, which was held in the emblematic neighborhood of Santa Ana in the White City, had multiple exhibitors of local gastronomic talent, who gave an account of the wide variety of stews and desserts that can be prepared with one of the most traditional ingredients of Yucatecan cuisine: Durch cheese (locally known as Queso de Bola).

During the days of the Festival, the presence of the Valladolid Restaurant Association, ARVAY A.C., was noted with an intense effort to promote the Pearl of the Orient as a tourist and gastronomic destination.

In this regard, the president of ARVAY A.C., Jordy Abraham Martínez, stated: “Yucatecan cuisine is a great asset for tourism in our state. In addition, regional dishes are part of the tradition and cultural richness that distinguishes us as Yucatecans. The success of the 2022 National Durch Cheese Festival is also a platform to promote all the attractions that we can offer as a tourist destination.”

The favorable influx to this gastronomic festival shows the economic recovery trend that, without a doubt, will benefit the restaurant sector that has been hurt throughout these months of pandemic.

Of course, the 2022 National Dutch Cheese Festival had all the health protection measures in place, including protocols and guidelines to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, in an effort to provide a safe space for diners and visitors.

