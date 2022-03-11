USMNT World Cup qualifier: Who should start versus Mexico?

This World Cup qualifying cycle wasn’t necessarily supposed to be easy for the United States men’s national team, but it was at least supposed to be easier than last time, right? And it sure looked like it would be.
Despite some disappointing results to Canada, Panama, and Jamaica, Gregg Berhalter’s team sits in second place following the latest round of qualifying at the end of January/early February. With three games to go, the U.S. is four points clear of fourth … and the standings probably undersell how well the team has performed on aggregate. Its expected-goal differential of plus-10.47 is better than its actual goal differential. In fact, it’s the best in CONCACAF.
A continent-best underlying performance through 11 matches? Four-point cushion for automatic qualification? Piece of ca– not so fast.
All of a sudden, chaos reigns. Both of the team’s potential starting keepers, Matt Turner and Zack Steffen, could miss the final three matches due to injury, while arguably the team’s best performer throughout qualifying, Weston McKennie, just broke his foot while playing for Juventus and is out for the rest of the season. Gio Reyna came back for Borussia Dortmund … and then immediately got hurt again, too. Oh, and Ricardo Pepi hasn’t scored a goal for a professional soccer team since Oct. 7.
Next up on the docket: a trip to take on Mexico at the Azteca on Mar. 24, where the USMNT has never won a qualifying match, before fourth-place Panama comes to town on Mar. 27, and then the U.S. heads to Costa Rica on Mar. 30, where the USMNT has also never won a qualifying match. The U.S. is still heavily favored to qualify for Qatar — four points from these matches should just about do the trick — but it’s certainly not going to be easy.
Jeff Carlisle and I are here to break down the major talking points before the final cycle of the Octagonal: How should Gregg Berhalter set up in every area of the pitch? How should he handle the dilemma of a veteran defender in bad form? And who should start in Mexico City?
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON ESPN
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Given the drop in Covid infections, the capacity of shops and clubs in Yucatan is increased
Starting next Monday, March 21, the.
-
Art unites the path of 10 visual Yucatecan women creators
With the theme of women, 10.
-
The Oscars 2022 at Il Caffe Italiano, outside patio
Greetings film fans: The Oscars are.
-
Travel and Adventure Show Los Angeles 2022
Members from the “Travel and Adventure.
-
Carnival Cruise Line celebrates 50th year anniversary in Cozumel, Quintana Roo
Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday.
-
Mexico’s grotesque letter to the European Parliament
The European Parliament called on Mexican.
-
Yucatecan fashion designer Aidan Euán is one of the creators of the Euphoria series
The Yucatecan Aidan Euán designed several.
-
After two years of closure, the Palace of Music Museum finally reopens
Next April, the Music Palace Museum.
-
Courtyard by Marriott Mérida wins three Interior Design and Architecture awards
Grupo Presidente is glad to share.
-
Investments in Land or Lots in Yucatan (OPINION)
A few weeks ago, in an.
Leave a Comment