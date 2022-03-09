US Overseas Security Advisory Council issues new Travel Advisory for Mexico

The United States Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) has issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to travel to Mexico for spring break.
TYT.- As published in The Yucatan Times, OSAC officials said U.S. citizens heading south of the border should be aware of the rampant crime in Mexico, including the risk of robbery, sexual assault, and illegal drug use, even in popular tourist destinations.
In addition, the OSAC said unregulated alcohol has led to injuries and hospitalizations, while travelers should be aware of violent crime possible in all areas of the country. Americans are being asked to exercise awareness when traveling internationally.
“Each year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during spring break,” OSAC officials said in a statement. “While the vast majority travel safely, visitors should consider the following factors when planning their vacation or traveling throughout Mexico.”
The OSAC isn’t the only government group warning travelers about visiting Mexico this spring, as the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued Level 3 warnings for the country.
The State Department’s warning tells Americans to “reconsider travel to Mexico due to COVID-19,” and says “violent crime—such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery—is widespread and common in Mexico.”
The CDC also warns travelers to make sure they are COVID-19 vaccinated and up to date with boosters before traveling to Mexico.
