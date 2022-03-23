Ukrainian dog breeder rescues 50 French Bulldogs

Olena Lukash, 53, from Ukraine, fled the country to save ‘four-legged children’

She even returned to her Russian-occupied town near Kyiv to rescue 30 more

Breeder and her husband face the same gruelling drive back to Poland next week

Olena Lukash, 53, from Kyiv, said she ‘didn’t believe a war could start’ in her home country until Russian shells began to land near her house since the invasion on Ukraine began on February 24.

Olena, from Kyiv, Ukraine, said: ‘My dogs are my children. My job is my dogs. These are all French Bulldogs – my favorite breed for 30 years now.

‘I didn’t believe a war could start. The first week I thought that everything would end quickly, then shells began to fall near the house and I realized that I needed to save my four-legged children.

‘I took the first batch of dogs [10 dogs and 10 puppies] to Poland on March 9. The drive took me four days. There was a lot of traffic on the roads.

Click here to read the complete original article on the Daily Mail UK







Comments

comments