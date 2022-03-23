Ukrainian dog breeder rescues 50 French Bulldogs

- Olena Lukash, 53, from Ukraine, fled the country to save ‘four-legged children’
- She even returned to her Russian-occupied town near Kyiv to rescue 30 more
- Breeder and her husband face the same gruelling drive back to Poland next week
Olena Lukash, 53, from Kyiv, said she ‘didn’t believe a war could start’ in her home country until Russian shells began to land near her house since the invasion on Ukraine began on February 24.
Olena, from Kyiv, Ukraine, said: ‘My dogs are my children. My job is my dogs. These are all French Bulldogs – my favorite breed for 30 years now.
‘I didn’t believe a war could start. The first week I thought that everything would end quickly, then shells began to fall near the house and I realized that I needed to save my four-legged children.
‘I took the first batch of dogs [10 dogs and 10 puppies] to Poland on March 9. The drive took me four days. There was a lot of traffic on the roads.
Click here to read the complete original article on the Daily Mail UK
Comments
more recommended stories
-
When do the Easter holidays start in Yucatán? All you need to know
As each year Holy Week changes.
-
Mexican artists unite against the Maya Train #Selvamedeltren
Mexican artists unite against the Maya.
-
The first edition of the ‘Water for Life’ exhibition will be held in Cancún, Quintana Roo
The city of Cancun was chosen.
-
Mérida will host the 8th international academic symposium at the UADY
With the motto “Teaching and academic.
-
“La Plancha” park will feature multiple attractions
The Mexican Army (SEDENA) will be.
-
City Council carries out actions for the protection of wild fauna in the Municipality
Mayor Renán Barrera Concha was part.
-
SEGEY signs collaboration agreement to promote the conservation of biodiversity in Yucatán
World Water Day is celebrated every.
-
Yucatán schools report zero infections after returning to face-to-face classes
After the first week of applying.
-
With the economic reactivation, noise complaints return to downtown Mérida
With the economic reactivation, noise complaints.
-
100,000 Ukrainians are still trapped in Mariupol, facing ‘inhumane conditions’, Zelensky says
In his latest video address Tuesday,.
Leave a Comment