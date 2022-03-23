  • Feature,
  • International,
  • News,
  • Pets,
  • PlanetYuca

    • Ukrainian dog breeder rescues 50 French Bulldogs

    By on March 23, 2022
    (Photo: Daily Mail UK)
    • Olena Lukash, 53, from Ukraine, fled the country to save ‘four-legged children’
    • She even returned to her Russian-occupied town near Kyiv to rescue 30 more
    • Breeder and her husband face the same gruelling drive back to Poland next week

    Olena Lukash, 53, from Kyiv, said she ‘didn’t believe a war could start’ in her home country until Russian shells began to land near her house since the invasion on Ukraine began on February 24.

    Olena, from Kyiv, Ukraine, said: ‘My dogs are my children. My job is my dogs. These are all French Bulldogs – my favorite breed for 30 years now.

    ‘I didn’t believe a war could start. The first week I thought that everything would end quickly, then shells began to fall near the house and I realized that I needed to save my four-legged children.

    ‘I took the first batch of dogs [10 dogs and 10 puppies] to Poland on March 9. The drive took me four days. There was a lot of traffic on the roads.

    Click here to read the complete original article on the Daily Mail UK



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment