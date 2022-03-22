U.N. highlights Yucatan’s progress on sustainable development in line with the 2030 Agenda

To reduce inequalities and ensure that no one is left behind, was the message of the head of the SGG, in the framework of the closing of the Forum of Alliances Mexico: Territories, Cities and Sustainable Communities.

(TYT) Mérida, Yucatán.- Peter Grohmann, from the UN, recognized the alliances of the State Government with the business community and the actions to generate jobs and sustainable tourism projects, as examples to follow in the country.

“Yucatan is on the path of economic, social and cultural, sustained, inclusive development, and in harmony with the environment”, assured General Government Secretary Maria Dolores Fritz Sierra.

Representatives of the United Nations Organization (UN) in Mexico highlighted the alliances and actions for sustainable development achieved in Yucatán, which place the state on the path of economic, social and cultural development, om a sustained and inclusive manner, and in harmony with the environment.

At the meeting for the Exhibition of Strategic Activities of the State Council of the 2030 Agenda, which was chaired by the head of the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, within the framework of the closing of the Forum of Alliances Mexico 2022, the Resident Coordinator of the UN in the country, Peter Grohmann, recognized the actions and programs for sustainable development carried out on Yucatecan territory, for the benefit of its inhabitants.

From the International Congress Center (CIC), he highlighted that the administration headed by Mauricio Vila Dosal has taken the objectives of this document as the basis of its State Development Plan. He also praised the public policies for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and the achievements aimed at strengthening growth by 2040.

After learning about the actions implemented by the state government and the municipal councils for the 2030 Agenda, from Mérida, Umán, Valladolid and Tekax, he mentioned that both the alliances with local companies and the programs to generate jobs and sustainable tourism projects, represent examples to follow at the national level.

He offered the collaboration as a working group, of the UN dependencies in the country and the state, such as its Development Program (UNDP), the Organization for Education, Science and Culture (Unesco) and Habitat, among others, to give continuity to these strategies.

In the meeting, framed with the Forum of Alliances Mexico 2022: Territories, Cities and Sustainable Communities, Fritz Sierra stressed that all the work in favor of the 2030 Agenda, which in turn inspires the 2040, are part of the joint commitment to advance in the definition of public policies aimed at reducing inequalities, so that no one is left behind.

With representatives of business chambers, research institutes and social organizations, as well as state and municipal personnel, the official explained that these achievements are a source of satisfaction, pride and gratitude, for which she urged them to continue working hard.

The head of the Technical Secretariat for Planning and Evaluation (Seplan) and president of the Technical Committee of the State Agenda Council, Jorge Luis Avilés Lizama, stated that, in this administration, the bases have been consolidated to have, before 2040 , a prosperous and competitive territory that cares for the planet with responsibility, peace and security, without corruption, around alliances.

He highlighted actions such as the implementation of 71.7 kilometers of bicycle paths, part of a network with more than 137 throughout the entity, and the new Periférico route “Va y ven” Transportation System, with 20 units in its first stage, 69 stops, nine bays, 58 sidewalks, 44 wells, 65 pedestrian crossings, eight bridges, 16 elevators, a digital application, capacity counters and automatic GPS location.

He mentioned that, although the 2018-2024 Development Plan adopted, from the Agenda, the principles of economic, social, environmental and cultural rights, the pandemic and the loss of 25 thousand jobs changed the panorama; this forced to formulate an economic recovery strategy, in the short term, but one that lasts in the medium and long term as well.

He announced that the Executive will seek to consolidate the “Path for a post-Covid sustainable recovery” project, which it designed with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Resilience Brokers, on four topics: Economic reactivation, Data and digital infrastructure, System tools integrated and Recommendations for sustainable development.

For his part, the mayor of Umán and head of the Municipal Council of the 2030 Agenda, Gaspar Ventura, presented details of the “Work Monday” scheme, which has become a national benchmark, since it allowed the provision of more than eight thousand jobs, with immediate response from about 50 companies, which are part of the industrial corridor of that municipality.

Similarly, representatives of the City Councils of Mérida, Valladolid and Tekax presented their sustainable tourism, craft development and other programs, consistent with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, to generate job opportunities and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

Finally, the director of the Fundación del Empresariado Yucateco (Feyac) and leader of the Inclusive Economic Development Committee, Alejandro Sauma Martínez, highlighted the alliance of 34 socially responsible firms, from the three states of the Peninsula, in achieving these goals, for which they have invested over 342.3 million pesos.

The meeting was also attended by the president of UNESCO Mexico, Frederic Vacheron, and the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Republic, Kristian Hölge, among other participants from different institutions.

