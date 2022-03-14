Two teenagers had to be rescued at Progreso’s “Muelle de Chocolate”

Municipal and state police officers and walkers in the port of Progreso managed to avoid a tragedy this Sunday at the ‘Chocolate Pier’, where they rescued two 19-year-olds who were about to drown.

Progreso, Yucatán.- The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a visitor threw himself from said pier and in seconds began to drown, then his companion, trying to help him, jumped and then the lives of both were in serious danger.

A witness gave immediate notice to the police, and support was requested from municipal authorities.

Finally, the young people were able to be rescued by staff of the SSP who arrived on a boat, and later they were transferred by ambulance to the Yucalpetén shelter port, where they were received by paramedics and transferred to the Health Center, where they were reported stable.

It must be taken into account that in recent days the weather in Yucatan and especially in the coastal area has been quite adverse, with strong gusts of wind, big waves and underwater currents, so preventive measures must be redoubled to prevent a tragedy.

