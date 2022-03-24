Two rescued by Mexican Navy when their boat got stranded on the high seas

Personnel from the Ninth Naval Zone rescued two people who drifted on the high seas, about 5 and a half kilometers northwest of Progreso, when the outboard motor broke.
(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- “INA” was the name of the boat whose two crew members, fortunately, were found in good health, as it was a tremendous scare for them to get stranded in the middle of nowhere, surrounded only by water.
The rescue was made known by the maritime authorities through a bulletin, which mentions that “the Secretary of the Navy, as the National Maritime Authority, through the Mexican Navy acting as Coast Guard, reported that on Tuesday, March 22nd, personnel assigned to the Ninth Naval Zone, provided support to two people approximately three nautical miles (5.5 kilometers) Northwest of Progreso, Yucatan.”
The statement details that the action was carried out after receiving a call in the Command and Control Room of the Ninth Naval Zone, informing that two male crew members of the pleasure boat named “INA” required support, “because its outboard motor was not working”.
A Defender-type vessel from the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) of Yucalpetén immediately set sail to the reported area, locating the people in good health on board their vessel, which required to be towed to the Puerto de Abrigo de Yukalpetén.
“The Ninth Naval Zone urges the fishing community to raise awareness of the importance and benefit of carrying out safety measures before going to sea, in order to avoid incidents and put human life at risk,” the bulletin concludes.
