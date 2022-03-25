Two men arrested in Chicxulub Puerto accused of car theft

E.R.J.A.C. and M.A.N.U.are a ccused of the crime of specific theft for seizing a motor vehicle, both were charged by the State Attorney General’s Office for the events that occurred some days ago in Chicxulub Puerto, for which they were arrested and transferred to the public jail to initiate the corresponding investigation.

(TYT) Mérida, Yucatán, March 24th, 2022.- After the complaint was filed, the investigation folder was initiated, which was prosecuted under criminal case 31/2022, where it was established that the events occurred on March 19, when the complainant left his home and parked his car in the door of the house, returning inside because he had forgotten his wallet, but when he left again, he observed that the defendants boarded the car and fled, for which police help was requested, achieving the arrest of both moments later.

In the procedure held in the Third Court based in Progreso, the Control Judge declared the legality of the detention and then the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the crime and presented the evidence to request the link to the process of both defendants, but they requested the extension of the constitutional term to define their legal status, so the judicial authority summoned the parties involved for this March 25th to resolve the legal status of both defendants.

Finally, before concluding the judicial proceeding, this social representation presented the arguments to support the request for justified preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control Judge for the duration of the process.

