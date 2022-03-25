Two men arrested in Chicxulub Puerto accused of car theft

E.R.J.A.C. and M.A.N.U.are accused of the crime of specific theft for seizing a motor vehicle, both were charged by the State Attorney General’s Office for the events that occurred some days ago in Chicxulub Puerto, for which they were arrested and transferred to the public jail to initiate the corresponding investigation.
(TYT) Mérida, Yucatán, March 24th, 2022.- After the complaint was filed, the investigation folder was initiated, which was prosecuted under criminal case 31/2022, where it was established that the events occurred on March 19, when the complainant left his home and parked his car in the door of the house, returning inside because he had forgotten his wallet, but when he left again, he observed that the defendants boarded the car and fled, for which police help was requested, achieving the arrest of both moments later.
In the procedure held in the Third Court based in Progreso, the Control Judge declared the legality of the detention and then the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the crime and presented the evidence to request the link to the process of both defendants, but they requested the extension of the constitutional term to define their legal status, so the judicial authority summoned the parties involved for this March 25th to resolve the legal status of both defendants.
Finally, before concluding the judicial proceeding, this social representation presented the arguments to support the request for justified preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control Judge for the duration of the process.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Human skull found in the park of La Paz in Mérida, Yucatán
People who were walking through the.
-
A Campeche woman thought she had met someone special on Facebook, but her date had a bitter end
On Wednesday, a 25-year-old woman told.
-
Yucatán and the NFL strengthen cooperation ties
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal participated in.
-
A man who tried to steal a car ended up being shot to death in Jalisco
A subject tried to violently steal.
-
Company in charge of the Maya Train will be held accountable for alleged irregularities
The workers have declared that they.
-
Russia has more spies in Mexico than in any other country, the US warns
Russia has its largest number of.
-
40 new businesses open every month in Playa del Carmen
Mostly grocery and fruit/vegetable stores. (TYT).-.
-
Scientists say microplastics have been found in human blood for the first time
Researchers in the Netherlands have detected.
-
Yucatecan expert says it is essential to continue using the facemask
Dr. Maria Elena González Alvarez, president.
-
Amazon is recruiting Customer Service Associates in Yucatan
The government of the state of.
Leave a Comment