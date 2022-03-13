Two arrested for trying to extort money from a bar in Merida

The subjects arrived at the place with balaclavas and demanded “protection fee” from the bar manager
(SSP) Mérida, Yuc., March 12, 2022.- Two subjects were arrested by the Police in a restaurant bar located south of the Periférico de Mérida, when they were posing as members of organized crime, and tried to collect “protection fee” from the business manager.
It turns out that these two guys, after getting drunk somewhere in the south of Mérida, decided to go to the “La Piraña” bar, which is located on 86th Street in the direction of the ‘Santa Cruz Palomeque Hacienda’, enter the premises wearing ski masks, and demand money from the manager.
However, other employees called the Police, and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) officers arrived at the scene and arrested the two subjects right on site.
In addition, one of the detainees wore a helmet with the initials PEI, so agents of the State Investigative Police took them away for interrogation.
In the end, the two men were arrested and taken to a detention facility where they will face the whole legal process, and most likely they are going to stay behind bars at least for a few years.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Activist José Baldenegro, a defender of the forest, is murdered in Chihuahua
José Trinidad Baldenegro, a well-known environmentalist,.
-
Canadian businessman murdered in Playa del Carmen, Q. Roo; his daughter was wounded.
The sicarios fired several shots at.
-
Migrants crucify themselves as a sign of protest in Tapachula, Chiapas
Latino migrants sutured their lips, crucified.
-
Russia responds to economic sanctions.
The measure provides for restriction of.
-
“AMLO reacted like a scolded child,” say associations in Europe
The activists assure that using terms.
-
Police officer rescues a cat from a 7-meter-high tree in Kanasín
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
-
The First Sun Race “Kiin” will take place on Sunday, March 20th, in Chablekal
Within the framework of the activities.
-
Project for the remodeling of the ‘Dr. Agustín O’Horán’ Hospital is approved by federal authorities
The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila.
-
More than one million Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents
Ukrainian children are the main victims.
-
Grupo Presidente and VivaAerobus form alliance to promote Business Tourism by offering special benefits to Corporate Customers
• With this agreement, business travelers,.
Leave a Comment