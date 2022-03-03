Two American citizens caught in Tulum with an arsenal

Authorities in the Mexican tourist town of Tulum, Quintana Roo arrested two Americans with a massive cache of weapons.

Devan Young, 32, and Natalia Baigorri, 25, were taken into custody by transit police agents Saturday.

Mexican network Noticieros Televisa reported that authorities identified Young and Baigorri as a couple who are allegedly linked to a string of criminal incidents in the country and also connected to the disappearance of an American individual.

Young, a member of the Erie Indian Moundbuilders Tribal Nation in Arizona, and Baigorri, a resident of Mendocino, California, were traveling in an SUV with license plates from the southern Mexico state of Guerrero and were ordered to stop after coming off the Tulum north exit on Federal highway 307.

Cops inspected their Jeep Compass and discovered two 9mm Glocks and a .22 caliber rifle along with several rounds of ammunition.

Police also confiscated a sensor that detects if security cameras are functioning.

While searching the vehicle, cops found the United States passport of an individual identified as Lian Zeitz, 28.

Authorities have not said if the Zeitz is the missing American whose passport was recovered.

Young and Baigorri are being held by Mexico’s Office of the Attorney General’s regional station in Cancún.

A spokesperson for the Cancún office told DailyMail.com that Young and Baigorri have yet to be formally charged, but could not say when they are expected to appear in court. +6View gallery

Identification cards of Devan Young and Natalia Baigorri, the two individuals who were caught carrying a cache of weapons in a SUV in Tulum on Saturday.







