Turkey opens massive suspension bridge linking Europe and Asia

The president of Turkey, South Korea’s prime minister, and other officials inaugurated a massive suspension bridge Friday over the Dardanelles Strait that connects the European and Asian shores of the key waterway.
(AP).- With a 2,023-meter (6,637 feet) span between its towers, the “1915 Canakkale Bridge” becomes the world’s longest suspension bridge, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
It connects the town of Gelibolu, located in the European side of Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale, with the town of Lapseki on the Asian side.
The bridge allows travelers to cross the Dardanelles — which connects the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara — in just six minutes compared to the previous 1 1/2 hours by ferry, the president said.
“Turkey has overtaken Japan, which has the longest bridge in the world in terms of the midspan, and has taken the first place,” Erdogan said during the inauguration ceremony.
The inauguration was timed to coincide with the 107th anniversary of Turkey’s World War I naval victory over a joint British and French fleet attacking the Dardanelles. The failure of the naval campaign led to the ill-fated 1915 landings on the Gallipoli peninsula by the allies led by Britain and France along with troops from Australia and New Zealand.
“The 1915 Canakkale Bridge will leave this history of collision and conflict behind and will be a bridge between East and West, starting a new era of peace and prosperity,” South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during the ceremony, in reference to the Canakkale region’s historic battlefields.
The bridge, which was built by a consortium of Turkish and South Korean companies, will also strengthen the bonds between Turkey and South Korea, Kim said.
The “1915 Canakkale Bridge” cost 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to build but Turkey will save 415 million euros ($458 million) per year from a reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions, Erdogan said. He announced the bridge’s toll will be 200 Turkish lira ($13.60).
The bridge’s architecture is awash with symbolism.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
They fled their country and now, Russians opposed to the war can’t get across the U.S. border
As the sun rose over the.
-
Mauricio Vila is elected as president of the group in defense of the climate, jungles, and forests GCF
The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila,.
-
Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station wearing the colors of Ukraine
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the.
-
Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores
In less than a week, four.
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists
After the murder of the director.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)
A video went viral on social.
Leave a Comment