Tulum expects 100 percent occupancy on Semana Santa

For the holiday season of Holy Week, in Tulum, they expect 100 percent hotel occupancy, with the presence of national and foreign tourists.

(RMT).- Neldy Gorocica López, director of marketing, promotion, and operation of Tulum´s General Directorate of Tourism, announced that the hoteliers’ report is that there is already a significant rate of reservations and, therefore, they estimate that they will reach their maximum capacity by starting the vacation period, which will run from April 8th to 17th.

She explained that they expect an average of seven days stay per visitor in this destination during that period of time.

“There are several events and we are going to have a general occupancy of 100 percent and both national and foreign tourists are expected and we hope that they will stay more than a week in our beloved destination,” Gorocica said.

On the other hand, she stated that hygienic preventive measures will be extreme so that the wave of infections that occurred in previous holiday seasons does not repeat itself. She indicated that “the fact that the state of Quintana Roo is at a green in the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light, but that is no reason to relax the proper health measures.”

She pointed out that all sectors must continue to adhere to preventive hygiene protocols, such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel, and healthy distance.

“We are on green at the state Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light, yes. However, we cannot lower our guard, and we must continue to apply preventive measures to avoid contagion,” she said.

The interviewee highlighted that the health sector and the private initiative remain attached to anti-Covid-19 measures.

For his part, Claudio Cortés Méndez, commissioner of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Farmers (CROC) in Tulum, reported that he has already started hiring personnel for different areas, in order to provide the necessary service to the great demand that will have to be met in this coming vacation period.

Cortés Méndez indicated that around 1,500 people will be hired for the upcoming Easter season.

