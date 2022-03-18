Try the new “Yucatan Delicacies” at Bisquets de Obregón

“Delicias de Yucatán” (Yucatan Delicacies), is presented by Grupo Nicxa with their new menu at “Los Bisquets Obregón” franchise.

According to Karen Ruiz, Marketing director at Grupo Nicxa, this franchise has been in the state for 20 years, and now they are looking to make a radical change in their menu.

“Since Grupo Nicxa opened its first branch, we have always been at the forefront of flavor and quality to offer our customers the best in our current 5 branches located in Mérida and Quintana Roo,” Karen said.

These new dishes will arrive to have a perfect combination between the traditional Yucatecan food, and the special touch of Bisquets Obregón.

“On this occasion, the new dish is the traditional black stuffing made with turkey and seasoned with the original and characteristic condiments and ingredients of the region that gives it that Yucatecan flavor to satisfy the most demanding palates.

“The Black Stuffing will be accompanied with boiled egg, ad this is without a doubt one of our most demanded dishes”, she continued.

Photo: (Recetas)

“But let´s not forget that we also have the Poc-Chuc with an exquisite and unique flavor and our beloved Papadzules, another dish from our Maya cuisine repertoire”, Karen Ruiz added.

The specials are Papadzules: $89 pesos, Poc-Chuc $99 pesos, and Black Stuffing $109. This seasonal menu will be valid until May 29 of this year.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments