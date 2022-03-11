Travel and Adventure Show Los Angeles 2022

Members from the “Travel and Adventure Show” joined us live to promote their travel show this weekend and with tips on how to plan a successful vacation.
This weekend’s event will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At America’s Favorite Travel Show, You Can:
- Explore endless vacation options
- Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts right on the show floor
- Meet travel celebrities The Points Guy – Brian Kelly, Peter Greenberg, Pauline Frommer and More
- Discover over 350+ destinations from around the globe
- Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy Traveler and Destination Theaters
- Enjoy fun for the whole family with the Green Screen Photo Booth and More
