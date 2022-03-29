Tragic Sunday: One man drowns in Chelem, and another one dies in the streets of downtown Merida

A man drowned on the beach of Chelem in the municipality of Progreso and another man was found dead in the streets of Mérida.

(TYT).- In the first case, a man between 30 and 40 years old, who was visiting Chelem, went too far into the sea and could not return.

Preliminary reports indicate that between Calle 18 and Calle 20, of this beach community, a body was spotted floating in the sea, so the inhabitants decided to bring it closer to the shore and observed that the man no longer had vital signs.

It is presumed that the person went too far into the sea and could no longer continue swimming to return to the shore, and ended up drowning.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but nothing but foam came out of his mouth, since he no longer had vital signs.

The area was cordoned off pending the corresponding proceedings by the State Attorney General’s Office.

The second case was recorded on Sunday, March 27th, when a man was walking on the sidewalk of Avenida Pedadógico, when he suddenly vanished at the intersection with Calle 25-A.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, but they could do nothing to save the life of this person, who remains unknown and who would have a sudden death.

The place was secured pending the Forensic Medical Service, who would confirm the cause of death.

