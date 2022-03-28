Traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves several injured

At least 7 injured, including one serious, was the balance of a intense accident that occurred on Monday, March 28th on the Mérida-Cancún highway, near Teya.

(Sipse).- Mérida, Yucatán, March 28, 2022.- According to data collected, the driver of a public transport van of the Xcanchacán-Mérida route was circulating on the aforementioned road with right of way when it was hit by a Situr bus that tried to make a U-turn.

The driver of a passenger bus on the Oriente line was traveling on the same road, but to avoid the crash, he swerved and ended up on the central median.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Van ended up trapped inside the vehicle and some of his passengers, from the Xcanchacán community, resulted injured.

Agents of the Kanasín Police and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene and flagged down the area waiting for the ambulances, which arrived at the site just a few minutes later to provide medical attention to the injured.

Upon arrival, they immediately rescued the trapped driver and took him to the hospital for his care. His condition was reported as serious.

