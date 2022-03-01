Top 5 health benefits of strawberries

This delicious red fruit, which is consumed from February to June, contains numerous benefits for our heart health.

Strawberries are not actually fruits as they carry their seeds on the outside and develop runners, which produce roots which go on to create a clone plant. About seven fresh berries count as one of your five-a-day.

(MEXICO – TYT).- The strawberry, Fragaria, is a member of the rose (rosaceae) family and one of the most popular berry fruits in the world. There are more than 10 species of Fragaria that differ in flavour, size and texture yet they all have the same characteristic heart-shaped, red flesh and seeded coat.

26Kcal/101KJ

0.6g protein

0.2g fat

6g carbohydrates

1.6g fibre

136mg potassium

49mcg folate

46mg vit C

What are the 5 top health benefits of strawberries?

1. May support heart health

Strawberries are rich in colourful pigments which have a protective effect – these anthocyanidins are thought to have a number of potential health benefits, including prevention of inflammatory conditions and heart disease. Observational studies appear to link regular berry consumption with fewer heart-related deaths.

2. May regulate blood sugar

Consuming strawberries appears to slow down our digestion of glucose and moderates our use of insulin, especially when they are eaten with a high carb meal. It’s the colourful anthocyanins which appears to action this effect.

3. May be helpful for those with type 2 diabetes

Strawberries contain protective plant compounds called polyphenols, two of which – ellagic acid and ellagitannins – have shown promise in helping to manage some of the effects of type 2 diabetes. In particular, they appear to regulate blood sugar and manage blood pressure. More research is needed to validate these effects in humans.

4. May be cancer protective

Studies suggest that strawberries may prevent certain cancers. The protective effect is thought to be thanks to a combination of polyphenols including ellagic acid and ellagitannins, which appear to halt the growth of cancer cells in animal studies. More human studies are needed to establish the correct method of action and to confirm the effects.

5. May help weight management

Strawberries have a low glycaemic index (GI) and as such help moderate blood sugar release. Studies suggest that a diet with plenty of low GI foods may be beneficial for weight management and for reducing the incidence of obesity-related diseases. Strawberries are also low in calories, yet sweet tasting so may be helpful as a sweet fix.

Are strawberries safe for everyone to eat?

Although most of us can enjoy strawberries without a problem, they are a common allergen, especially for young children. If you have allergies to birch pollen or apples, you are more likely to develop a secondary food allergy to strawberries. If this is relevant, you should avoid strawberries.

Strawberries, along with fruits including apples, peaches, avocados and blueberries contain natural chemicals called salicylates. Some people are sensitive to these compounds and may experience an allergic reaction including skin rash and swelling.

Strawberries also contain goitrogens, compounds which may interfere with thyroid function, so those with a thyroid condition should minimise their intake.

If you are concerned about food allergies or have any other concerns, please consult your GP or registered Dietician for guidance.