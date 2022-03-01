  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink,
  • Lifestyle

    • Top 5 health benefits of strawberries

    By on March 1, 2022
    (Photo: Pinterest)

    This delicious red fruit, which is consumed from February to June, contains numerous benefits for our heart health.

    (MEXICO – TYT).- The strawberry, Fragaria, is a member of the rose (rosaceae) family and one of the most popular berry fruits in the world. There are more than 10 species of Fragaria that differ in flavour, size and texture yet they all have the same characteristic heart-shaped, red flesh and seeded coat.

    Strawberries are not actually fruits as they carry their seeds on the outside and develop runners, which produce roots which go on to create a clone plant. About seven fresh berries count as one of your five-a-day.

    5,354 Strawberry Milkshake Stock Photos, Pictures &amp;amp; Royalty-Free Images - iStock
    (Photo: IStock)

    Nutritional benefits of strawberries

    An 80g serving of strawberries provides:

    • 26Kcal/101KJ
    • 0.6g protein
    • 0.2g fat
    • 6g carbohydrates
    • 1.6g fibre
    • 136mg potassium
    • 49mcg folate
    • 46mg vit C

    What are the 5 top health benefits of strawberries?

     1. May support heart health

    Strawberries are rich in colourful pigments which have a protective effect – these anthocyanidins are thought to have a number of potential health benefits, including prevention of inflammatory conditions and heart disease. Observational studies appear to link regular berry consumption with fewer heart-related deaths.

    Corazón de fresa fresas frescas en placa sobre mesa de madera blanca | Foto Premium
    (Photo: Freepik)

    2. May regulate blood sugar

    Consuming strawberries appears to slow down our digestion of glucose and moderates our use of insulin, especially when they are eaten with a high carb meal. It’s the colourful anthocyanins which appears to action this effect.

    3. May be helpful for those with type 2 diabetes

    Strawberries contain protective plant compounds called polyphenols, two of which – ellagic acid and ellagitannins – have shown promise in helping to manage some of the effects of type 2 diabetes. In particular, they appear to regulate blood sugar and manage blood pressure. More research is needed to validate these effects in humans.

    Beneficios para la salud de las: vector de stock (libre de regalías) 559428757
    (Photo: Shutterstock)

    4. May be cancer protective

    Studies suggest that strawberries may prevent certain cancers. The protective effect is thought to be thanks to a combination of polyphenols including ellagic acid and ellagitannins, which appear to halt the growth of cancer cells in animal studies. More human studies are needed to establish the correct method of action and to confirm the effects.

     5. May help weight management

    Strawberries have a low glycaemic index (GI) and as such help moderate blood sugar release. Studies suggest that a diet with plenty of low GI foods may be beneficial for weight management and for reducing the incidence of obesity-related diseases. Strawberries are also low in calories, yet sweet tasting so may be helpful as a sweet fix.

    El jugo de fresa y su capacidad para curar la anemia
    (Photo: Tododisca)

    Are strawberries safe for everyone to eat?

    Although most of us can enjoy strawberries without a problem, they are a common allergen, especially for young children. If you have allergies to birch pollen or apples, you are more likely to develop a secondary food allergy to strawberries. If this is relevant, you should avoid strawberries.

    Strawberries, along with fruits including apples, peaches, avocados and blueberries contain natural chemicals called salicylates. Some people are sensitive to these compounds and may experience an allergic reaction including skin rash and swelling.

    Strawberries also contain goitrogens, compounds which may interfere with thyroid function, so those with a thyroid condition should minimise their intake.

    If you are concerned about food allergies or have any other concerns, please consult your GP or registered Dietician for guidance.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment