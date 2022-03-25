Tlayudas and street vendors return to AIFA-Felipe Ángeles International Airport halls

After some street vendors were seen at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport at its inauguration, the merchants took advantage of some corridors to offer their products.
(Excelsior).- A group of people settled between entrances 5 and 6 of the air terminal to sell mainly water, soft drinks, cookies and coffee.
These people claimed to belong to internal commercial premises of the airport terminal.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during the morning conference, proposed that “garnacha” stores be installed, after divided opinions after it was spread that, during the inauguration of the AIFA, a woman selling Tlayudas in the premises of the air terminal went viral on social networks.
According to the company that operates the air terminal, there are currently 266 commercial spaces available for those who want to set up a business there.
According to forecasts, for the new airport, by the end of 2022, 2.4 million travelers will be received and by 2023 the figure will reach five million people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Population growth and real estate developments are affecting the water quality in Yucatan: CIR
Population growth, coupled with the “worrying”.
-
Beer will no longer be sold at stadiums in Mexico
After the acts of violence at.
-
U.S. Coast Guard sends back to Haiti nearly 200 illegal immigrants
Nearly 200 migrants were returned to.
-
Yucatan Congress approved the initiative for all schools in Yucatán to have Internet
Unanimously, on Wednesday, March 23rd, the.
-
Mexico and France present humanitarian aid project for Ukraine to the UN
Mexico and France presented on Wednesday,.
-
The pandemic did not stop the growth of vacation rentals in Quintana Roo
In a single year, vacation rentals.
-
Watch out for Electrical Storms in Yucatán
Given the presence of electrical storms.
-
On World Tuberculosis Day, A Reminder Of A Disease Which Never Left Us
As Covid has drawn the attention.
-
Two rescued by Mexican Navy when their boat got stranded on the high seas
Personnel from the Ninth Naval Zone.
-
Kanasín municipal police arrested two subjects accused of robbery with a knife and stealing a motorcycle
Daylo de Atocha H.P., 33 years.
Leave a Comment