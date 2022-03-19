Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores

In less than a week, four marine mammals washed up on the Yucatecan coast, which lost their lives due to respiratory problems or due to their advanced age, according to autopsies carried out by specialists in Marine Biology.
(El Heraldo).- Dr. Raúl Díaz Gamboa, head of the Yucatan Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Program, along with his students from the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY), were in charge of performing the autopsies on these animals.
The specialist explained that three pygmy killer whales and one dolphin landed in the ports of Dzilam de Bravo, Chelem, Chicxulub Puerto and Progreso respectively.
The first specimen, as we have reported, was found alive by the inhabitants of Dzilam, who, in an attempt to save it, transferred it to a facility in a marine station where it received medical attention. However, he had a very serious condition in the lungs and when they tried to release the animal back into the sea, it died a few minutes later.
The second pigmy orca was found alive but died quickly, while the third was found dead. According to autopsies, all the specimens had respiratory problems.
“All three were adult males, practically old. Most likely, they are from the same group, because they do not walk alone, they are oceanic animals that are not common to see near the coast”, added the UADY researcher.
It is worth mentioning that the third orca, which was found by the Progreso Ecological Police, had bites possibly from a shark, but they are post-mortem injuries.
Raúl Díaz and the students were also scheduled to perform a necropsy on a dolphin that appeared dead in Chelem to confirm the cause of his death.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists
After the murder of the director.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)
A video went viral on social.
-
AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Xi Jinping has told Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his.
-
Louisiana baby found alive after spending the night in an open field
A missing 8-month-old is safe and.
-
Donald Trump says that if he runs for the presidency in 2024, Mike Pence won´t be his mate
If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024,.
Leave a Comment