Thousands of tourists are expected in Mérida for the Easter holidays

They foresee a rise in hotel occupancy for this holiday season; the Directorate of Tourism of the Mérida City Council expects that during the Easter holidays a hotel occupancy of 70 to 80 percent will be reached.

(Sipse).- This expectation is generated by the gradual and safe opening of economic activities, which the state authorities have approved because the Covid-19 epidemiological traffic light is green.

The director of the municipal agency, José Luis Martínez Semerena, pointed out that, due to the good promotion, as well as the launch of packages and promotions by hoteliers, there is a positive outlook for the next days of holidays.

“We have already started with the preparations for Holy Week, in addition, tourists and even Meridians are looking favorably on the changes due to the green traffic light because more and more businesses are opening, and the presidents of the various chambers are happy because they hope to recover part of the sales that the pandemic took away from them,” he said.

Tourists are returning to Mérida in good numbers

Martínez Semerena assured last week began with a good demand not only in services but also in hotel rooms with the spring equinox. And there are already many reservations for Holy Week and Easter.

Martíez Semerena also stated that hoteliers “have the expectation that occupancy will reach 80 percent, since the tourist who visits the city is not only looking for the beach destination but also to discover other attractions that we offer, such as cultural ones” .

“We must remember that, according to statistics, we are having 80 percent of national tourism and 20 percent international, for this reason, the City Council’s efforts are focusing on national tourism promotion,” concluded the Director of Tourism of the City of Merida, José Luis Martínez Semerena.

