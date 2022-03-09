Thinking about traveling to Cancun for Springbreak? Check this out

In addition to existing “Level 3” travel warnings issued by both the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travelers heading to Mexico for spring break this month have a new travel warning to consider.

TPG.- On March 5, the Overseas Security Advisory Council, which works in partnership with the State Department and private-sector security community, said potential spring break travelers should consider various factors beyond COVID-19 in planning their upcoming trips to Mexico. These factors include the risk of crime, sexual assault and illegal drug use in popular tourist destinations.

“Each year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during spring break,” the warning reads. “While the vast majority travel safely, visitors should consider the following factors when planning their vacation or traveling throughout Mexico.”

Additionally, the OSAC urged caution against “unregulated” alcohol, citing Americans who have “reported losing consciousness or becoming injured after consuming alcohol that was possibly unregulated.”

The OSAC said that violent crime “can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations.” Therefore, travelers should exercise enhanced awareness.

Separately, the State Department says Americans should reconsider travel to Mexico as a whole, while advising visitors to avoid specific areas of the country due to increased risk of crime and kidnapping, including in Baja, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.

