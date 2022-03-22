There are still around 50 or 60 Mexicans in Ukraine, says Marcelo Ebrard

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, reported that Mexicans are still in Kyiv, he said during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

(Excelsior).- The foreign minister mentioned that it is difficult to “move” these Mexicans at this time, due to the insecurity that exists in all the cities of Ukraine after the military deployment of Russia.

Ebrard mentioned: “We have moved them to different points in Ukraine, all the others are in Romania.”

On March 16, after 22 hours of flight, the Boeing 737-800 of the Mexican Air Force arrived in our country with 62 people, Mexicans and their families, as well as five Peruvian-Ukrainians, from Ukraine.

On board the aircraft are 57 Mexicans, five people of Peruvian-Ukrainian origin and five pets, in addition to 23 crew members, support staff and media representatives.

On March 2, the first flight with 40 Mexicans and their families who left Ukraine fleeing the war against Russia landed in Mexico City.

