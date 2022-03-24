The pandemic did not stop the growth of vacation rentals in Quintana Roo

In a single year, vacation rentals grew 24% in Quintana Roo, reaching the amount of 21,490 units on digital platforms during 2021, a growth twice the national average, of just 12%.

(Sipse).- Francisco Madrid Flores, director of the Center for Tourism Research and Competitiveness (Cicotur), mentioned at a press conference that based on a study, Quintana Roo has 20% of the total units that exist nationwide.

In addition, although it seemed that they had lost market due to the pandemic, this was not the case. They not only kept operating, but also increased the number of units.

“By 2020 we counted in Quintana Roo 17,272 units in the Mexican Caribbean, with at least 2.2 rooms per unit, and that should no longer be seen as cheap accommodation, but we even see that the rates reach daily fees ranging from 135 US dollars in Cozumel, to 224 US dollars in Riviera Maya”.

The increase in units by vacation platforms in the Mexican Caribbean was higher than the national behavior, of just 12% with a total of 106 thousand 715 new units.

However, he said that these accommodations continue to be unfair competition, even in the most complicated part of the pandemic when hotels were in red and with limits on the occupancy of their rooms, this type of accommodation did not have any restrictions.

The lack of sufficient regulations, in contrast to the traditional hotel industry, led to these units not only experiencing significant expansion, but also occupancy rates above 50%.

“What we see is that last year, these accommodations maintained positive occupancy figures. In the case of Cancun these reached 58%, Cozumel 57.3% and Riviera Maya 53%”.

The hotel sector in Quintana Roo has repeatedly raised its voice to request regulation of these types of accommodations, which are unfair competition for lodging centers that spend not only on taxes, but also on licenses, verifications and other guarantees for the tourist.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments