The Oscars 2022 at Il Caffe Italiano, outside patio

Greetings film fans:

The Oscars are a mere 15 days away, and we can’t wait to don our Sunday Best and traverse the Red Carpet to fame and fortune. Would you join us for dinner and the Show of Shows? Here’s everything you need to know:

Place: Il Caffe Italiano, outside patio.

Date: Sunday, March 27.

Time: Ceremony begins at 6:00 pm and goes till 9:00.

Red Carpet begins at 5:00.

Dinner: Choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including lasagna, pizza, and salads.

Full menu to be announced later.

Tickets: $500 includes dinner and complimentary soft drinks (tea, coffee, etc).RSVP:

Please send an email to nlavroff@yahoo.com, and let us know if you would be interested in attending.

This is not a commitment… just a survey to gauge the general interest level.

Tickets will go on sale once we have a quorum.







