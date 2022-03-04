The National Institute of Migration reported that all Ukrainian citizens in Yucatan are safe

The National Migration Institute (INM) reported that 86 citizens from Russia and Ukraine reside in Yucatan and that they can live here in peace.

The agency specified that 62 Russians (45 women and 17 men) currently reside in the state; 52 live by family unit and 10 more came to Yucatan by means of a job offer.

From Ukraine with 24 (19 women and five men); 20 were established by family unit and four more came to Yucatan by means of a job offer.

The INM assured that the regular stay of Ukrainians who are in the country and of those who, due to the situation in that nation, arrive in Mexico is “safeguarded”.

“The doors of the INM offices are open for our staff to provide them with personalized attention and service, in order to know and resolve their condition of stay in Mexico,” the agency said.

Based on the 2020 Population and Housing Census carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), there are 15,405 foreigners residing in Yucatan, the majority from the United States, Guatemala, Japan, Spain, France, Canada, Colombia, and Cuba.

