The Maya Train construction won’t be stopped in the state of Campeche

The population of Campeche shares the vision of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with the construction of the Maya Train, a project that will undoubtedly be a great hope for Campeche for its long-awaited economic takeoff, which is why they said that despite the fact that the work is passing through various obstacles should not be suspended.

(Campeche hoy).- One of the reasons for the supposed definitive suspension in three sections is due to the protection of “environmentalists”, however, the president pointed out that there are members of the opposition that have carried out campaigns that serve private interests to stop the Mayan Train, pointing out that the work will continue its course because the environment has been respected at all times, since throughout its construction they have implemented measures to protect the flora and fauna.

However, the work is still programmed to be completed by the end of December 2023, and therefore there should be no delays, since workers continue to redouble their work throughout the week, in addition to the fact that they have not stopped working, despite the weather.

It should be noted that in the state, the arduous and discreet work of engineer Armando Toledo has been vital to fine weaving and avoiding this type of inconvenience, on the other hand it was said that the construction of the railway project will not cause negative impacts to the communities, in addition that Fonatur has emphasized on several occasions that the Indigenous Consultation was established as a social axis for the construction of this project, since the opinion of the local ethnic groups is important.

