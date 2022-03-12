The First Sun Race “Kiin” will take place on Sunday, March 20th, in Chablekal

Within the framework of the activities for the Spring Equinox 2022, in Chablekal, the first 10-kilometer “Kíin” Sun Race will take place next Sunday, March 20th, at the Francisco de Montejo Sports Unit.
(YA).- José Ventura Boldo, main organizer and coach of Club Atlético Cau, announced the details of the event that hopes to bring together 500 exponents.
The race will start at 6:30 am in Chablekal. One thousand pesos will be given to the first place, 750 to the second and 500 pesos to the the third position.
Likewise, there will be a free children’s race, the categories are: 3-4 years (30 meters), 5-6 (40 meters), 7-8 (50 meters), 9-10 (75 meters), 11- 12 (100 meters) and 13-14 (400 meters).
With the motto “Recharge your energy with our Sun”, the event will include, in addition to the 10-kilometer race, a dog walk.
Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, Technical Secretary for Sports of the Mérida City Council, highlighted the importance of a competition that not only promotes sports but also culture.
The commissioner of Chablekal, Xavier Azueta Chalé, invited the runners to participate and make the event a real festivity, featuring regional snacks and different activities that have been prepared such as the traditional vaquería of the local folkloric ballet.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police officer rescues a cat from a 7-meter-high tree in Kanasín
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
-
Project for the remodeling of the ‘Dr. Agustín O’Horán’ Hospital is approved by federal authorities
The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila.
-
More than one million Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents
Ukrainian children are the main victims.
-
Grupo Presidente and VivaAerobus form alliance to promote Business Tourism by offering special benefits to Corporate Customers
• With this agreement, business travelers,.
-
Mexico sends a flight to rescue citizens trapped in Ukraine
Dozens of Mexicans will have a.
-
In 9 years, 37 activists of the Rarámuri ethnic group (Tarahumara) have been murdered in Chihuahua
Data from Amnesty International and the.
-
Sembrando Vida program full of deficiencies and irregularities
Farmers who are beneficiaries of the.
-
“La Plancha” will have an investment of 1.4 billion pesos (70 million USD)
They ask the Federation to invest.
-
Yucatan aspires to produce its own energy
Ernesto Herrera Novelo, secretary of Economic.
-
Mauricio Vila presents to the CCE of Puebla the competitive advantages that Yucatan has to offer
During a meeting with members of.
Leave a Comment