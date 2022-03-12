The First Sun Race “Kiin” will take place on Sunday, March 20th, in Chablekal

Within the framework of the activities for the Spring Equinox 2022, in Chablekal, the first 10-kilometer “Kíin” Sun Race will take place next Sunday, March 20th, at the Francisco de Montejo Sports Unit.

(YA).- José Ventura Boldo, main organizer and coach of Club Atlético Cau, announced the details of the event that hopes to bring together 500 exponents.

The race will start at 6:30 am in Chablekal. One thousand pesos will be given to the first place, 750 to the second and 500 pesos to the the third position.

Likewise, there will be a free children’s race, the categories are: 3-4 years (30 meters), 5-6 (40 meters), 7-8 (50 meters), 9-10 (75 meters), 11- 12 (100 meters) and 13-14 (400 meters).

With the motto “Recharge your energy with our Sun”, the event will include, in addition to the 10-kilometer race, a dog walk.

Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, Technical Secretary for Sports of the Mérida City Council, highlighted the importance of a competition that not only promotes sports but also culture.

The commissioner of Chablekal, Xavier Azueta Chalé, invited the runners to participate and make the event a real festivity, featuring regional snacks and different activities that have been prepared such as the traditional vaquería of the local folkloric ballet.

