The first edition of the ‘Water for Life’ exhibition will be held in Cancún, Quintana Roo

The city of Cancun was chosen as the venue for the first edition in Mexico of the international art exhibition Water for Life, which over the past four years has toured more than 30 countries.

Antoine Gaber, director of the exhibition, explained that more than 90 artists from all over the world, including Mexico, collaborate in this one, all of them chose to send works related to the importance of water for society, in order to create awareness about the use given to it, as well as the exploitation of natural systems.

“The purpose is to raise awareness of a problem that is social and cultural, and that affects more than a billion people, one in seven people on the planet lacks drinking water. Due to climate change, high temperatures are expected to affect the availability of rainfall, snowmelt, river flow, groundwater, which will cause further deterioration of water quality,” he said.

At the same time, the exhibition has carried out workshops and activities aimed at children and adolescents, so that they can learn about the role they play in protecting water, an initiative that aims to establish respect for this liquid as an essential part of life.

The participants in the exhibition were selected by art critics, and so far, artists from India, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Japan, Austria, Australia, Iran, Canada, Spain, Holland, Peru, the United States, Argentina and Mexico.

“Water of Life was inspired by the underwater mural of the Cárcamo del Río Lerma, by Diego Rivera; his assistant, teacher Rina Lazo, commented that it is very important that human beings have enough water to live with dignity; later, she added that Rivera would be very proud of the group exhibition,” she said.

The exhibition will be available from March 24 to April 3, 2021, at the facilities of the Mayan Museum in Cancun.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments