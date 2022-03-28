The city council works for a greener Mérida

Through the “Arbolízate” program the municipal government creates synergies with the educational community to increase the population of trees in the Municipality.
(Yucatán Ahora).- The Mérida City Council works together with citizens to promote a culture of respect for the environment, build a tree-lined, sustainable city with green areas, mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve natural resources for future generations.
Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that one of the objectives of the municipal administration is to ensure that Mérida is considered the most sustainable city in Mexico, achieving it with the participation of citizens and with the support of experts in the field.
“In Mérida we continue to lay the foundations with public policies in favor of the environment, which has allowed us to witness the strengthening of the sustainability of the Municipality,” he said.
The Municipal President explained that on March 22, the “Arbolízate” reforestation program began, promoted by the Mérida City Council through the Directorate of Sustainable Development aimed at public and private schools in the Municipality.
“With this program we want to care for and protect the environment, increasing the population of trees that exist in educational institutions, thereby not only improving their surroundings, but also gradually making Merida greener,” mentioned.
The start of the program was held at Colegio Mérida, where the director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, attended, explaining that this transcendental act goes beyond planting trees, but rather is a symbol of the care we must have with our life itself.
She added that this initiative joins others carried out by the Municipal President in order to continue strengthening Mérida as a city aware of environmental care and the benefits it brings to the health and well-being of Meridans.
“Caring for the environment requires the comprehensive work of all of us who live in this city, and what better way than to do it hand in hand with the new generations so that they know from a young age the importance of having a greener future,” he said.
The official explained that, at the start of the program, 17 species were planted at the school, including fruit, flower and shade trees, the species used being choch, cayumito, balché, bojon, jackfruit, kanjabín, cashew, ciricote, kanisté , bell and makulis.
After the ceremony, the groups of students were divided into zones to plant their trees in various spaces of the educational center, the activity was carried out with the support of the staff of the tree department, who explained the steps and procedures to carry out The plantation.
The event was attended by the General Director of Colegio Mérida, R.M. Nilma Herrera Caamal and the Urban Woodland Chief, Jorge Carlos Trejo Torres.
It is worth mentioning that educational institutions interested in participating in the “Arbolízate” program can send their request to the email: arbolado.urbano@merida.gob.mx or through a letter addressed to the Sustainable Development Unit.
For more information, you can contact the Department of Urban Trees at the phone: 999942-00-25 extension 81463
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Psychologists will monitor how children are re-adapting to face-to-face classes
The College of Psychologists of Yucatan.
-
Suicide rate in Yucatan is concentrated in young people between 25 and 29 years old
The age group between 25 and.
-
Thousands of tourists are expected in Mérida for the Easter holidays
They foresee a rise in hotel.
-
Movimiento Ciudadano officially registers José Luis Pech as their candidate in Quintana Roo
José Pech Várguez formalized his registration.
-
Yucatán presents the Year of Gastronomy
2022 will be dedicated to reinforcing.
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will lead to development, not destruction
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Temperatures could reach 43 degrees in Yucatán
The authorities urge to take extreme.
-
Motul college student warns other women to beware of men aboard old-model Chevrolet truck
An Electromechanical Engineering student from the.
-
Hotel Xcaret Mexico, one of the best All-Inclusive alternatives on your next trip to Mexico
Hoteles Xcaret’s current collection of properties.
-
Ukrainian citizen in Quintana Roo scours social media for his missing father in Mariupol
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment