Technology and quality to deepen the changes in transport in Mérida Yucatán

Young UADY students witness the changes in the transport system and the use of the most modern technology in its Control and Monitoring Center.

(Yucatán al Instante) Mérida, Yucatán, March 17, 2022.- Student leaders from Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) visited the Transportation System Control and Monitoring Center, where they witnessed the surveillance and improvement work that, with the support of technology and highly trained personnel, is carried out to meet the demand and guarantee an agile, quality service, before returning to face-to-face classes, while taking care of everyone’s health.

On the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the heads of the Research, Innovation and Higher Education Secretariat (Siies), Mauricio Cámara Leal, and the Territorial Urban Development and Mobility Institute (Imdut), Rafael Hernández Kotasek, conducted a tour of this facility, which helps, in a timely manner, to detect needs and offer solutions to citizens, so that they can enjoy better care in this area.

Accompanied by the rector of the UADY, José de Jesús Williams, the student representatives of the Faculties of Accounting and Administration, Veterinary Medicine, Psychology, Architecture, Medicine, Education, Nursing, Engineering, Economics, Anthropological Sciences and Humanities, learned about the work that, from This point is carried out to satisfactorily cover the mobility needs of students, educational personnel and the population in general.

The officials addressed concerns and listened to proposals, to guarantee better mobility for the academic community and citizens, especially now, in the return to the classrooms, which is advancing in the state; Cámara Leal stressed that the requirements of students and teachers are being met, to provide conditions that allow them to arrive, on time and safely, to their places of study or work.

For his part, Hernández Kotasek said that, with the gradual return to the classrooms, the number of units of this service has increased, with the aim of satisfying the transfer needs of the sector, but also to avoid risks of contagion. Through technology, such as capacity meters, GPS tracking, counters, an application for users and the bus monitoring system, the State Government seeks to improve the quality of the transportation services, he added.

Likewise, they reiterated the willingness of the present administration to keep communication channels open with the student community and, thus, continue to increase the quality of the field. Through said Center, they detailed, it is possible to carry out a constant analysis of the behavior of the routes, generate data to create reports of occupation or demand and, in coordination with the inspectors in the field, provide more efficient responses.

They also pointed out that multiple approaches have been carried out to define the problems faced by students, with regard to their access to an efficient service, from their homes to their educational centers, through the unit of monitoring and surveys, in the Peripheral Route of the Metropolitan Transportation System “Va y ven” and another 45, which provide service to 28 schools; currently, 33 transfer students from UADY, from 14 faculties, on 5 campuses.

Likewise, it was announced that, to date, this public service is provided through 218 buses, which is only 29.4% less than before the pandemic, when there were 309; It should be noted that the number will increase, as the demand of the educational community increases too.

Finally, a total of 16,855 surveys have been answered; 4,930 were students of the highest house of studies and it was detected that their most common hours of use are from 5:00 to 9:00 in the morning and 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, and just over 10% access after 9:00 at night. With this information, it is possible to observe the magnitude of the trips that share origin and destination, to optimize the routes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments