SSP Bell-429 helicopter transfers a young man in serious condition from Valladolid to Mérida

The Bell-429 helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) transferred this afternoon from Valladolid to Mérida a young man in serious condition.
Mérida, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- Juan C. X., 20 years old, from Chemax, entered the Valladolid General Hospital last Saturday, where he underwent surgery for injuries caused by a shotgun.
However, his situation after the surgery is still critical, so the medical staff determined that he be immediately admitted to the O’Horán hospital and for this, the support of the helicopter was requested.
The SSP ambulance Y-18 took the patient from the Valladolid hospital to the heliport of the Comprehensive Public Security Center (CISP), from there they boarded the autogyro that landed on the Inalámbrica sports field, after which the Y-35 ambulance transferred the patient to the O’Horán.
During the flight, as always in these cases, the injured person was assisted by paramedics from the SSP itself, with advanced life support equipment.
