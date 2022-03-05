Spirit Airlines increases its connectivity across Mexico

Spirit Airlines SAVE is expanding in Mexico with daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting this June.
SAVE began operations in Mexico in 2003 with service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) and later expanded operations by adding flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021.
The Monterrey-Austin, TX service is the only nonstop option between the two places. The Monterrey-Houston, TX service offers customers nonstop connections to seven international destinations as well as 17 domestic destinations.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price
Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote
Spirit Airlines’ expansion initiatives to cater to the improving air-travel demand are encouraging. The airline recently launched a new service from Orlando International Airport to Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The new service adds to the airline’s existing operations in San Juan and Aguadilla in the country. SAVE plans to continue expanding in Puerto Rico with nonstop service from Aguadilla to Philadelphia, PA, set to launch on Apr 20.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office Ballistics experts obtained E-Trace System certification
Ballistics experts from the Tabasco, Campeche,.
-
Detection and location of firearms and explosives training completed by members of the SSP
A total of 82 members of.
-
Citibanamex announces 67 million USD investment across Mexico
Citibanamex is spending 1.4 billion pesos.
-
One more journalist is gunned down in Mexico
A Mexican journalist was shot and.
-
Russia’s war plan continues unraveling
WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
European tourists are increasingly flocking to Mexico
Travel is on many people’s minds.
-
Intense police operation in Merida after a group of armed men brake into a house to steal
Agents of the Ministry of Public.
-
Yucatecan Matador André Lagravere injured in the Plaza de Tecolotlán, Guadalajara
After the pertinent review and presenting.
-
Activists protest as Train Maya construction works literally devastate protected areas in Quintana Roo
The indiscriminate deforestation in the northwestern.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlights environmental preservation actions taken in the Yucatan
In Yucatan, actions are carried out.
Leave a Comment