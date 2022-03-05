Spirit Airlines increases its connectivity across Mexico

Spirit Airlines SAVE is expanding in Mexico with daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting this June.



SAVE began operations in Mexico in 2003 with service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) and later expanded operations by adding flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021.



The Monterrey-Austin, TX service is the only nonstop option between the two places. The Monterrey-Houston, TX service offers customers nonstop connections to seven international destinations as well as 17 domestic destinations.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines’ expansion initiatives to cater to the improving air-travel demand are encouraging. The airline recently launched a new service from Orlando International Airport to Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The new service adds to the airline’s existing operations in San Juan and Aguadilla in the country. SAVE plans to continue expanding in Puerto Rico with nonstop service from Aguadilla to Philadelphia, PA, set to launch on Apr 20.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments