Soccer 1980s superstar Tomás Boy dies at 70

Tomás Boy, who captained Mexico‘s 1986 World Cup squad and coached numerous Liga MX sides after a lengthy playing career with Tigres UANL, has died at age 70.
The Mexican national team tweeted the news on Tuesday but did not reveal the cause of Boy’s death. He had been admitted to a Mexico City hospital for pulmonary thromboembolism earlier this week.
𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆, 𝑳𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂. pic.twitter.com/5yWGr80beE— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) March 9, 2022
Boy, known as El Jefe (“The Boss”) for his command of the midfield and knack for goals, helped guide Mexico to the quarterfinals as hosts at the 1986 World Cup, the last time El Tri have reached that stage of the tournament.
At Tigres, where he played from 1975-88, Boy won two league titles and scored 104 goals across all competitions. Current Tigres star Andre-Pierre Gignac broke Boy’s franchise goals record in 2019.
After hanging up his boots, Boy became a manager for clubs such as Veracruz, Morelia, Atlas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Puebla, and Queretaro. His last coaching stint was with Mazatlan from 2020-21. He never won a title as a coach.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
20-year-old Holbox restaurant demolished for dispossession
An established restaurant on the island.
-
Mexico makes the list of top 15 places to retire in 2022
Live and Invest Overseas, a resource.
-
Federal court stops the works of the Maya Train in Yucatan indefinitely
The environmental authorization that SEMARNAT gave.
-
Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán
Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected.
-
Crying reveals a baby locked inside a car in Cancun
The cries warned the private security.
-
The mummies of Santa Elena, a little-known tourist attraction in Yucatán
In the Santa Elena Mummies Museum.
-
Thousands of Yucatecan women protest against sexist injustice and gender inequality
With the aim of commemorating 8M,.
-
Four-year-old girl among the 2 fatalities left by Covid in the last 24 hours
A girl just 4 years old.
-
Women workers of the Municipal and Ecological Police recognized for their labor
During March 8, International Women’s Day,.
-
Huge steel anchor unearthed in the Malecon of Progreso
Heavy machinery used in the renovation.
Leave a Comment