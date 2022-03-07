Since 2005, “Día de la Familia” is celebrated in Mexico on March 7

Gobierno de México.- The International Day of the Family is the right occasion to promote awareness and better knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes that affect this important nucleus of society.
The establishment of the Family Day in Mexico began in 2005 in the government of Vicente Fox. At that time, it was decided to name the first Sunday of March as a date to celebrate the family and also give it relevance as a society.
Although the United Nations Organization (UN) points out that “the International Day of Families is celebrated on May 15 of each year to raise awareness about the fundamental role of families in the education of children from early childhood, and the lifelong learning opportunities that exist for children.
