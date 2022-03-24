Several parrots are being reintegrated into their habitat in the Anikabil park in Mérida

After being victims of illegal trafficking, eight specimens of white-fronted parrots (Amazona albifrons) were released in the Anikabil archaeo-botanical park, located in the Ciudad Caucel subdivision, so that they can be reintegrated into their natural habitat.

Mérida, Yucatán- These specimens were protected after being identified as a product of illegal species trafficking by federal authorities.

Special cares

Prior to the release of the white-fronted parrots, Claudia Ham Vega, technical coordinator of the Animaya Bicentennial Zoological Park, explained that these eight specimens were deposited in the Animaya UMA for their rehabilitation and necessary care for their survival.

“The preparation for their release has taken us two years and among the measures adopted, the least interaction of the personnel in charge of their care has been sought, the verification of the biosafety protocol, a proper diet during their recovery incorporating foods that they are going to get in their natural habitat,” she continued.

“In this process, they were kept away from human beings, under a special protocol that was carried out in a specialized, measured and guided manner in order not to stress the specimens,” she explained.

She stressed that this species is essential in the conservation of tropical ecosystems as they are important seed dispersers, so it is considered an ally in the fight against climate change.

The white-fronted parrot is a species whose historical and current natural distribution includes the Yucatan Peninsula, and belongs to the family of psittacines, birds that also include macaws and parrots.

It is currently listed as a seriously threatened species due to illegal trade and the loss and degradation of its habitat.

