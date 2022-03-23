SEGEY signs collaboration agreement to promote the conservation of biodiversity in Yucatán

World Water Day is celebrated every March 22th, at the initiative of the United Nations for the last 29 years, this environmental date contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6 “Water and sanitation of the 2030 agenda”.

Within the framework of World Water Day, the collaboration agreement was signed between Fundación Pedro and Elena Hernández A.C. and the Ministry of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan (SEGEY), which will implement an educational program focused on promoting the conservation of biodiversity in Yucatan, called “La Ruta del Flamenco”. This program will contribute to learning about the life of a charismatic bird species from Yucatan, the Caribbean flamingo (“prodigy of a bird in the world”), as well as highlighting the importance of water for the life of all species on the planet, through environmental education.

The signing of the protocol act took place Tuesday, March 22th, at 10:00 am, in the SEGEY Auditorium, in Mérida, Yuc.

Those attending the presidium were: Liborio Vidal Aguilar, Secretary of Education of the State of Yucatan (SEGEY), Lic. José Leonel Escalante Aguilar, General Director of Educational Development and Regional Management, Lic. Bárbara Hernández, President of the Pedro Foundation and Elena Hernandez A.C. the Lce. Irene Kú Doporto, Manager of the Fundación Pedro y Elena Hernández A.C.- Yucatan Peninsula program and Mtra. Linda Floricely Baston Ávila, general director of basic education.

The objective is to form a student and teaching community active in the conservation of the natural resources of Yucatan, with the appropriate knowledge and skills to work individually and collectively in the sustainable use of resources and the resolution of the current environmental problems of the State of Yucatan. Yucatan, during the 2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, in 4 different stages.

Basic level schools (primary schools) to attend with the Educational Program:

1. Elementary schools of the port commissioner of El Cuyo and Las Coloradas.

2. Elementary schools in the municipality of San Felipe, Rio Lagartos and Celestún

3. Elementary schools in Progreso, Telchac Puerto, San Crisanto, Dzilám de Bravo and Sisal.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments