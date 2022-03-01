Russian tourists involved in car accident on the Mérida-Cancún federal highway

After losing control, the car left the Mérida-Cancún federal highway, for which they were helped by the National Guard

A couple from Russia was about to lose their lives after an accident at kilometer 137 of the Mérida-Cancún federal highway, the driver was allegedly speeding.

According to data collected, the Kia compact car with license plates from the state of Chiapas, was heading east on the highway, when the driver lost control as he was allegedly speeding.

The driver, a 35 year-old Russian, totally lost of the vehicle and ended up on the side of the road where the car was found by staff the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), and the National Guard (GN), who secured the victims.

Fortunately, the driver and her companion were unharmed, so they were able to get out of the car by their own means to request the support of the corresponding authorities.

The state police officers arrived at the scene and became aware of the events.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments