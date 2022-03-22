Quintana Roo governor says facemasks will be optional while outdoors in Quintana Roo

Governor Carlos Joaquín González explained that the measure is not definitive, since everything depends on the behavior of COVID-19 during the upcoming Holy Week.

(TYT).- The face mask will be optional in open spaces in Quintana Roo, as announced by Governor Carlos Joaquín González, who explained that the measure will take effect from Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, the governor of Quintana Roo stressed that it will not be mandatory to wear a face mask when they go out to exercise or on the beach.

“It will not be mandatory to wear a face mask when you go out to exercise, when you are on the beach or when you walk down the street.”

He detailed that the use of face masks will still be mandatory in closed spaces and crowded places.

The facemask will also be mandatory on board public transport, offices, supermarkets and banks, in addition to street markets, convenience stores and shops.”

The Governor of Quintana Roo explained that people who provide care in hotels, restaurants, educational, service and medical personnel must wear a face mask while on duty.

