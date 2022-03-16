Pygmy killer whale ends up stranded in Dzilam de Bravo

A pygmy killer whale in very delicate condition was rescued in Dzilam de Bravo, by local fishermen and biologists from the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY).
(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- Early this Monday, March 14th, fishermen rescued the mammal stranded on the beaches of Dzilam de Bravo.
The specimen wsa taken to an improvised facility of UADY biologists, who are now assessing it to see if it can be returned to its natural habitat.
According to people from Dzilam de Bravo, this same specimen was seen stranded in another area of the municipality on Sunday, but although they returned it to the sea, the animal got stranded again in another point of the port early Monday morning.
The UADY biologists pointed out that it is an adult specimen and after a review it will be determined if they will release it back out to sea to prevent it from stranding again.
On the other hand, the Progreso Ecological Police called on the population to report any stranding or sighting of marine mammals, turtles or any other animals on the coast of Yucatan.
The institution’s biologist, Juana Dzul explained that the report was attended and the actions were carried out following the necessary protocols to avoid contracting any zoonotic disease.
Zoonotic Diseases are transmitted from Animals to Humans. A zoonosis (zoonotic disease or zoonoses -plural) is an infectious disease that is transmitted between species from animals to humans (or from humans to animals).
The biologist of the Ecological Police indicated that the protocol applies to both living and dead marine animals, since it implies a risk for the person due to the risk of contracting a zoonotic disease.
The number of the Ecological Police is: 969 103 62 86.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
