Public Security officers detained 6 Colombians for robbery with violence in Mérida

Six individuals who last Friday committed a robbery with violence in the Leandro Valle neighborhood, in Merida, Yucatán, were captured by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in close collaboration with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
(SSP) MÉRIDA, Yuc., March 08, 2022.-The investigating agents and prosecutors today executed the arrest warrant against six individuals, allegedly of Colombian origin, who broke into a property in the aforementioned neighborhood, east of Mérida, threatened three women and stole cash and jewelry.
From the moment the events were reported, SSP agents attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI), to sectors of the city and areas of the interior of the state, together with FGE personnel, began the investigations and gathered clues to clarify the crime.
In addition, using the C5i of the SSP, the movements of the probable aggressors and their vehicles were followed up, with the support of video surveillance cameras, license plate reader arches and analytical systems, the SSP was able to locate the suspects.
The Bell 429 helicopter of the State Police was also used in the search.
The detainees are Miguel Antonio L.N., Raúl N.S., John Arbey O.O., Andrés G.C., John Javier P.P., and Nelson G.R.
The exhaustive work of the state security forces led to the location and capture of the alleged co-authors of the theft, who even tried to evade vehicle security controls, with the unsuccessful intention of escaping from the police.
It was also of great help for the success of the operation, trust and citizen collaboration, through reports to 9-1-1 and 089 (anonymous complaint), as well as the videos of private surveillance cameras, provided by their owners.
The suspects were immediately placed at the disposal of the Judge who will initiate the criminal process for the aforementioned facts.
The SSP and the FGE reiterate the firm commitment of their staff and commanding officers to preserve and strengthen peace and the rule of law in Yucatan, and fight crime with the full force of the law.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán
Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected.
-
Crying reveals a baby locked inside a car in Cancun
The cries warned the private security.
-
Thousands of Yucatecan women protest against sexist injustice and gender inequality
With the aim of commemorating 8M,.
-
Four-year-old girl among the 2 fatalities left by Covid in the last 24 hours
A girl just 4 years old.
-
Women workers of the Municipal and Ecological Police recognized for their labor
During March 8, International Women’s Day,.
-
Huge steel anchor unearthed in the Malecon of Progreso
Heavy machinery used in the renovation.
-
Burglars brake into a house in Progreso in the middle of the night
Port and state police investigate the.
-
Russia’s Aeroflot suspended all international flights
Russian national airline Aeroflot announced Saturday.
-
Fire leaves significant material loss in Kanasín, Yucatán
Heavy material losses left the fire.
-
Police brutality in SMA during #8M march
At least one male and three.
Leave a Comment