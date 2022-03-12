Project for the remodeling of the ‘Dr. Agustín O’Horán’ Hospital is approved by federal authorities

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, announced that the project for the new Dr. Agustín O’Horán hospital was approved by the federal health authorities and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and is on the “good track.”

(SSY).- The work, which seeks to meet a historical demand of the Yucatecan population, is the result of the management made by Vila Dosal before the Federation with the aim of transforming the state’s health system.

Accompanied by the head of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, the governor explained that, currently, the project has been turned over to the Insabi Council for approval and, once that happens, the bidding and allocation processes would begin.

At a press conference, Vila Dosal announced that, in addition to this project, which will be carried out on land donated by the state government to provide higher quality care and safety to Yucatecan families, this year they will also rehabilitate and equip 69 health centers in Yucatan that represent 48 percent of the total in the territory, through a state investment of 86 million pesos; he foresees that by 2023 he will conclude with the rest of them.

Besides, the Tekax Hospital is already operating at 100 percent of its capacity; the rescue and construction of the hospital in Ticul is ongoing too (which has been abandoned for 10 years).

In the Valladolid General Hospital, a tomograph has been installed, and the temporary hospital, which was provisionally built during the pandemic, will become permanent, and the 24/7 and Home Doctor programs will transform the way the population is attended in health matters,” concluded Vila Dosal.

