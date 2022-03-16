Progreso mayor visits Loncheria “La Yayita” to congratulate her for her great work

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi visited Mrs. Luisa, owner of Progreso famous “La Yayita Loncheria”, to talk with her and congratulate her staff for the excelent work they do.

(TYT) Progreso, Yucatan (March 16, 2022).- During his meeting, the Municipal President mentioned that “Entrepreneurship is difficult but commitment and dedication have their rewards”, recognizing the effort of Progreso’s entrepreneurs who work hard every day.

He also highlighted that the Progreso City Hall has a Directorate where there are different trainings for entrepreneurs from Progreso and its beach communities, the Entrepreneurship Directorate, is a space where small and large businesses can come to request information and advice.

Finally, the Mayor highlighted “If you want a delicious breakfast, remember to go to La Yayita “Lonchería” or call them at 999 583 4701.

