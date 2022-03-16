Progreso mayor visits Loncheria “La Yayita” to congratulate her for her great work

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi visited Mrs. Luisa, owner of Progreso famous “La Yayita Loncheria”, to talk with her and congratulate her staff for the excelent work they do.
(TYT) Progreso, Yucatan (March 16, 2022).- During his meeting, the Municipal President mentioned that “Entrepreneurship is difficult but commitment and dedication have their rewards”, recognizing the effort of Progreso’s entrepreneurs who work hard every day.
He also highlighted that the Progreso City Hall has a Directorate where there are different trainings for entrepreneurs from Progreso and its beach communities, the Entrepreneurship Directorate, is a space where small and large businesses can come to request information and advice.
Finally, the Mayor highlighted “If you want a delicious breakfast, remember to go to La Yayita “Lonchería” or call them at 999 583 4701.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pygmy killer whale ends up stranded in Dzilam de Bravo
A pygmy killer whale in very.
-
Hitman executes a client of ‘La Xtabay Bar’ in Cancún
The execution with a bullet to.
-
Long weekend coming to Yucatán and all of Mexico
Students, teachers, and workers will be.
-
Merida paramedics save a baby who was choking in the San Benito market
Around 11:15 a.m., the Mérida Municipal.
-
Cholul residents protest due to the lack of water service
Residents of the Guadalupe neighborhood, from.
-
These are the new features of the Agustin O’Horan Hospital in Mérida Yucatán
The creation of the new Agustín.
-
One more journalist gunned down in Mexico amid global criticism against AMLO’s government
The director of an online media.
-
Tourists in Mérida insist on not complying with sanitary measures against COVID-19
Employees of businesses in ‘Centro’ struggle.
-
Merida-Houston United Airlines flight schedule modified by daylight saving hours
On Monday, March 14th, the Mérida.
-
The Mérida Montejo Rotary Club prepares a new children’s recreation center
The president of the Mérida Montejo.
Leave a Comment