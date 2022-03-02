Poll positions AMLO’s approval at 54, not 65% as the president announced on his “Mañanera”

Once again, the president of Mexico lies during his daily press conference known as “Mañanera”

El Financiero.- According to the survey published by EL FINANCIERO, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fell from 60 to 54 percent in his levels of acceptance.

“I do not want to blame anyone for the drop in preferences, there is simply a controversy surrounding the decisions made by the President or events that arise around the President, and the media reflect how he is, how he is and how they generate citizen mobilization, social networks, and the conventional media this type of events that arise, “said Senator Ricardo Monreal, a member of MORENA.

In this sense, the Deputy of Morena, Aleida Alavez, attributed this drop in the approval of the President “to the media war against him.”

Alvarez stressed that, despite criticism, the 4T government has “the most ambitious social policy in national history, social support is not a gift, it is a constitutional right.”

However, for the opposition in Lower Chamber of San Lázaro, the downward evaluation is part of the “wearing of Lopez Obrador’s speech”, “of the simulation in the fight against corruption” and of “continuing to blame his predecessors for everything, without taking responsibility for the present”.

The secretary of the Government Commission, Cinthya López, of the PRI, estimated that “the drop in the survey shows the lack of results, the simulation in the fight against corruption and the inconsistency between the speech and the actions of President López Obrador, his relatives, and his closest collaborators.

