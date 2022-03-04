Police operation leads to multiple arrests in Tulum

Seventeen people were arrested from the coastal area of Tulum on Wednesday, March 2, around three in the afternoon, during three planned police operations.
Members from Mexican Army, Navy, National Guard, the Quintana Roo Police, and the Tulum Municipal Police participated in the three operations that lead to multiple arrests.
Those taken into police custody were removed from different areas of the Tulum Hotel Zone on various charges, most of which, were drug-related. Authorities have reported that between the 17, over 500 street doses of narcotics were found.
The General Director of Public Safety and Traffic, Óscar Alberto Aparicio Avendaño. The operation was put into force days after Aparicio Avendaño participated in the Cancun meeting with EU law enforcement officials.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO billboard in Merida: a flagrant electoral crime
A billboard was placed on Circuito.
-
More than 500 tons of garbage were generated during the weekend in Progreso
More than 500 tons of garbage.
-
Navy Marathon is back in Progreso, Yucatan
After 2 years of not holding.
-
In resolution to support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, three Republicans vote “NO”
The House passed a resolution on.
-
A sensitive sample of the artistic wealth and sustainability of Mexico
From tangled mangrove forests to historic.
-
Mexican Court Urged to Rule for Indigenous Mayan Youth in Constitutional Challenge to Massive Industrial Hog Operation
Public Health Experts, Conservationists Present Evidence.
-
“Women who inspire” a campaign to empower them in Yucatan
Making the work of this sector.
-
Two American citizens caught in Tulum with an arsenal
Authorities in the Mexican tourist town.
-
Many questions remain unanswered about San Jose de Gracia
SAN JOSE DE GRACIA, MICHOACAN (AP).
-
It’s Official: Trump’s Border Wall was a total failure and waste of resources
Former President Donald Trump promised his supporters an.
Leave a Comment