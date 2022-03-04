Police operation leads to multiple arrests in Tulum

Seventeen people were arrested from the coastal area of Tulum on Wednesday, March 2, around three in the afternoon, during three planned police operations.

Members from Mexican Army, Navy, National Guard, the Quintana Roo Police, and the Tulum Municipal Police participated in the three operations that lead to multiple arrests.

Those taken into police custody were removed from different areas of the Tulum Hotel Zone on various charges, most of which, were drug-related. Authorities have reported that between the 17, over 500 street doses of narcotics were found.

The General Director of Public Safety and Traffic, Óscar Alberto Aparicio Avendaño. The operation was put into force days after Aparicio Avendaño participated in the Cancun meeting with EU law enforcement officials.

